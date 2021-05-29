Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.