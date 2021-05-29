Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $466,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $155.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $112.91 and a 52 week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

