Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $626,000 in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,135,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,405,000 after acquiring an additional 275,686 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,296,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,141,000 after buying an additional 176,676 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 396.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 462,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after buying an additional 368,933 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 307,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after buying an additional 95,472 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $33.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $34.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94.

