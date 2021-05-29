ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000.

Shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a one year low of $65.46 and a one year high of $104.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.90.

