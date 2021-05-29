Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,560 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $130.59 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.17 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.96.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

