Pictet & Cie Europe SA Takes $219,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207,924 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,021.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,792 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 762.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 843,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,718,000 after acquiring an additional 745,471 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

NYSE IFF opened at $141.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $147.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.