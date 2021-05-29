Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.410–1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-$252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.03 million.Domo also updated its FY22 guidance to ($1.41)-($1.33) EPS.
A number of analysts recently commented on DOMO shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.14.
Domo stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 2.96. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00.
Domo Company Profile
Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.
