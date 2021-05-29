APA Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st.

APA has a dividend payout ratio of 4.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect APA to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Shares of APA stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. APA has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -346.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. On average, analysts predict that APA will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

