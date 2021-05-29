Analysts Expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $0.24. Shopify posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $7.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after acquiring an additional 895,940 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 123.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after acquiring an additional 592,422 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 44.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,242.87. The company had a trading volume of 881,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,336. Shopify has a 1-year low of $702.02 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $154.52 billion, a PE ratio of 97.40, a P/E/G ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,164.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,158.68.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

