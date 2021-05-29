American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Position Reduced by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,593,851,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,798,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $914,878,000 after purchasing an additional 300,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533,688 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,730,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $819,321,000 after purchasing an additional 262,257 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,331,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.47. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

