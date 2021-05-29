World Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,799 shares of company stock worth $34,090,835. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $842.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.82, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $833.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $778.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $543.03 and a 12 month high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

