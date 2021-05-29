World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 127,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $159.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.42 and a 52 week high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.44%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.