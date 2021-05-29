Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 13,000 Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.78.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVBG stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $117.50. The company had a trading volume of 260,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,321. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

