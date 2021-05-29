Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of VTWO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,620. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $94.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.51 and its 200 day moving average is $154.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

