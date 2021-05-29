Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $725,000 in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $9,545,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.80.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,702 shares of company stock worth $12,401,747 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.99. The company had a trading volume of 579,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,244. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $326.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.63. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $165.76 and a one year high of $349.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

