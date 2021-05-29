HBC Financial Services PLLC Sells 130 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HBC Financial Services PLLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.2% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,991,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,338,793 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,063,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,919,670. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $399.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.20 and its 200 day moving average is $141.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

