Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $347,000 in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,524 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in PTC by 12,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth $84,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PTC news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

PTC stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.14. The company had a trading volume of 482,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,418. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.27 and a 52 week high of $149.50. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.90 and a 200 day moving average of $128.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

