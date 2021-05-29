iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is HBC Financial Services PLLC’s 3rd Largest Position

HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,082. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.08 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.