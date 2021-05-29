HBC Financial Services PLLC Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.63.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,128,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,428. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.35 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $186.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.