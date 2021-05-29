HBC Financial Services PLLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

WFC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,762,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,300,063. The firm has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

