Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. Rite Aid reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,150%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.14 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rite Aid.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE RAD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. Rite Aid has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Rite Aid by 625.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,995 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth about $14,460,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,005,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after purchasing an additional 793,118 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 107.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 467,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the first quarter worth about $9,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rite Aid (RAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.