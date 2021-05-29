Balancer Price Tops $27.44 (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.44 or 0.00080237 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $190.52 million and $53.21 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00074528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017879 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.82 or 0.00870925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.35 or 0.09116184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00089477 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

