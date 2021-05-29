Faceter Hits Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 29th. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $2,061.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Faceter has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00074528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017879 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.82 or 0.00870925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.35 or 0.09116184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00089477 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

