StableXSwap Tops 24-Hour Volume of $23,188.00 (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 29th. In the last week, StableXSwap has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $21.90 million and $23,188.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableXSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00004692 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,307.84 or 1.00327791 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00035371 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00011025 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00081907 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001026 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

