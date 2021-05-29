Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLMAF shares. UBS Group upgraded Halma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, April 16th.

OTCMKTS:HLMAF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.60. 165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270. Halma has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

