Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.77.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $249,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,817,730 in the last three months. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,503,000 after buying an additional 28,362 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,053,000 after buying an additional 195,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.71. 1,306,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

