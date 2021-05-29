Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Drops By 59.7%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the April 29th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gulf Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.73% of Gulf Resources worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GURE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 61,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,435. The firm has a market cap of $65.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. Gulf Resources has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 22.43%.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

