HBC Financial Services PLLC Invests $34,000 in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,151,000 after acquiring an additional 96,126 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,120. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $140.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.84 and a 200 day moving average of $129.16.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.44.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

