HBC Financial Services PLLC Invests $34,000 in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,151,000 after acquiring an additional 96,126 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,120. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $140.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.84 and a 200 day moving average of $129.16.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.44.
Sempra Energy Profile
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
