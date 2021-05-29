iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $$25.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,161. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.55. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $26.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 46.11% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

