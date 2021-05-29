Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $379,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $161.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.92 and a 12 month high of $163.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

