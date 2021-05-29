Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys New Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 99,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,076,000 after acquiring an additional 68,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $157.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.90. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.16 and a 1-year high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

