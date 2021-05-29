Citizens National Bank Trust Department Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 939,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,612,000 after buying an additional 359,969 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 12.7% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 291,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the period. 22.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MVF stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $9.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

