Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 55.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $151.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 98.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.58.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 375,169 shares of company stock valued at $55,970,598. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

