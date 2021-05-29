Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $267.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.01. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.39.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

