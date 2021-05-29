State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,290 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Skyworks Solutions worth $46,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $170.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.60. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

