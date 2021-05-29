Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 431 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,077.86.

MTD opened at $1,300.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,276.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1,186.45. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $747.02 and a 12-month high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

