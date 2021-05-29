Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Posted by on May 29th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $3.13. Steel Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 455.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $8.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $10.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 302,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,457. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STLD opened at $62.43 on Monday. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $66.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average is $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.