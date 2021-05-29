Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $3.13. Steel Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 455.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $8.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $10.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 302,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,457. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STLD opened at $62.43 on Monday. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $66.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average is $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.