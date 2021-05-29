Premier Fund Managers Ltd Makes New $419,000 Investment in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in The Timken by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 97,031 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.97.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $2,995,461.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

