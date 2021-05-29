TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Position Trimmed by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRP opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $51.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.7137 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. TD Securities reduced their price target on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

