Brokerages Expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to Post -$0.77 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). The Marcus reported earnings per share of ($1.40) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%. The company had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.62 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Marcus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In other The Marcus news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 63,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,276,477.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,997.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,873. 28.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The Marcus by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Marcus by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. The Marcus has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $662.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

