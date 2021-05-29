MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Bought by Harbor Financial Services LLC

Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $780.81 million, a PE ratio of -195.96 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. On average, analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.