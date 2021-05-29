Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,826,000 after purchasing an additional 529,915 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DD opened at $84.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

