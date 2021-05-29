Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 298 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,069 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $339,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,127 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,316 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $431,764,000 after purchasing an additional 771,351 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,593,980 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $124,522,000 after purchasing an additional 650,260 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $71.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

