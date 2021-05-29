Analysts Expect Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kingsoft Cloud’s earnings. Kingsoft Cloud posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kingsoft Cloud.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KC shares. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:KC opened at $39.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion and a PE ratio of -45.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.96. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth $319,940,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,306 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,734 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth approximately $67,115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,095,000 after buying an additional 1,364,155 shares during the period. 26.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

