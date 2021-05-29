Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 149,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $93.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.49 and a 200-day moving average of $102.70. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 0.88.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $642,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,922,663.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.