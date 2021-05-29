Premier Fund Managers Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.12% of Kornit Digital worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $104.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 496.21 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

