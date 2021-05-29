Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 54,860 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,860 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $15,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $100.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.