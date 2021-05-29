Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 199,892 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,892 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $11,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,402,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,101,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,639,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,138,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $76.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.49. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

