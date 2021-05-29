MAI Capital Management Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

XBI opened at $128.10 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $97.15 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.96.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

