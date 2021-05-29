ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,268 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $2,430,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.99. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Argus increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.